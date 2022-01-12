Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

STIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

