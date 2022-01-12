Neutrino USD Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $535.16 million and $5.36 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00078942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.66 or 0.07638509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.58 or 0.99600683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 540,584,328 coins and its circulating supply is 540,583,734 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

