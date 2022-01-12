New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,669,000 after acquiring an additional 198,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 107,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,392,000 after buying an additional 84,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2,282.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

