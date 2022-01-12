New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.83 Million Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American National Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American National Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $188.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.91. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

