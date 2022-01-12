New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE ARI opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

