New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

