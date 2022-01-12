New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,121 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after buying an additional 892,113 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4,105.4% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 812,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after buying an additional 793,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 708,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

