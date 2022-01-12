New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,107 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at about $13,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Masonite International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 119,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

