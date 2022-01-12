NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NBEV opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.01. NewAge has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

