Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Newmark Group worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Newmark Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,082 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 11,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,402. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

