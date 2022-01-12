NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 6.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 73,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,680,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

