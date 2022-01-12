NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $87.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.01.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. 4,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,344. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.