NFTX Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.25 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. NFTX has a total market cap of $53.25 million and $1.21 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $130.64 or 0.00303198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

