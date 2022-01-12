Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.67. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 2,190 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $148.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 11,898 shares of company stock worth $142,522 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicholas Financial in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

