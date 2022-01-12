NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $152.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day moving average is $163.57. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,126 shares of company stock worth $26,623,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

