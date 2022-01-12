Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,290. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.73.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

