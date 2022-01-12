Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.04 Million Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 137.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,079 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of 908 Devices worth $18,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 908 Devices by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at about $4,318,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASS stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. 1,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,952. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.49 million and a P/E ratio of -9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $692,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,800 shares of company stock worth $1,920,124 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

