Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $49.88 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,018 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $49,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 138.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 211,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,272,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.