Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

