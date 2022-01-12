Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Schrödinger worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,489. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

