NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. NIO has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

