Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $37.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 17,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,067. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after buying an additional 1,258,528 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,166 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after buying an additional 1,030,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after buying an additional 371,341 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 266.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 357,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 260,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

