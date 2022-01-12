nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,979. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

