NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 450 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.28% of ANSYS worth $83,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,597,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in ANSYS by 7.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ANSYS by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 546,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,728,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

