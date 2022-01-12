NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65,577 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

