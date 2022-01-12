NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,266 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $56,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 16,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 65,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 17,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. 839,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,023,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

