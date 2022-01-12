NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $68.59 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.74.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $185.81. The stock had a trading volume of 129,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

