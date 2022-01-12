NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 54,261 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,261 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Intuit worth $432,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $579.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,867. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

