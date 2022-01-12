NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 88,597 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,597 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $179,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,116. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.