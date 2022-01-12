Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.31. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 216,160 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

