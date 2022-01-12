Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.01 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

