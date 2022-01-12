Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after buying an additional 172,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,112,000 after acquiring an additional 423,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 46,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

