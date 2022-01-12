Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $57.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,632. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.71 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

