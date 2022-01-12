Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.70. 24,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,890. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.