Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NUE opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

