Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

