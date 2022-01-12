Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of JEMD stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $8.43.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
