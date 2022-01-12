Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of JEMD stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

