Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NIQ stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $15.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

