Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 110 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.29.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $11.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

