Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 81.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $363.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $298.59 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

