Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 35.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.41.

Applied Materials stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.62. 151,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,888. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

