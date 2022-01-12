Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 37,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

