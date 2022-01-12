Odeon Capital Group Downgrades SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Hold

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $733.45 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $430.12 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $709.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

