ODIN PROTOCOL Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $27,370.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.87 or 0.07685660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,694.15 or 0.99979668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007819 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

