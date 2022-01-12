Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

