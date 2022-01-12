Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 2,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.