One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

OLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of OLP opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $710.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

