Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.