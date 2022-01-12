Opsens (OPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opsens (TSE:OPS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE OPS opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$289.32 million and a PE ratio of -225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

