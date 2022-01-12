Opsens (OPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opsens (TSE:OPS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. Analysts expect Opsens to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$289.32 million and a PE ratio of -225.00. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 6.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

